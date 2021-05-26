Chile observes lunar eclipse ahead of super moon
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SANTIAGO, Chile - Earth’s shadow crept across the moon on Wednesday as people in Chile and around the world waited for a cosmic event known as a super blood moon.
As the eclipse deepened, it appeared as though half the moon had vanished. A super blood moon is when a full lunar eclipse coincides with a supermoon, which is when the moon is particularly close to Earth and appears brighter than normal.
The moon will be more than 220,000 miles (357,460 kilometers) away at its fullest. It’s this proximity, combined with a full moon, that qualifies it as a supermoon, making it appear slightly bigger and more brilliant in the sky.
Unlike a solar eclipse, there’s no harm in looking at an eclipsed moon.
