Advertisement

Chile observes lunar eclipse ahead of super moon

By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTIAGO, Chile - Earth’s shadow crept across the moon on Wednesday as people in Chile and around the world waited for a cosmic event known as a super blood moon.

As the eclipse deepened, it appeared as though half the moon had vanished. A super blood moon is when a full lunar eclipse coincides with a supermoon, which is when the moon is particularly close to Earth and appears brighter than normal.

The moon will be more than 220,000 miles (357,460 kilometers) away at its fullest. It’s this proximity, combined with a full moon, that qualifies it as a supermoon, making it appear slightly bigger and more brilliant in the sky.

Unlike a solar eclipse, there’s no harm in looking at an eclipsed moon.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family's bus which they converted into a mobile home.
Colorado family stuck at Harrisonburg truck stop asking for help
The Augusta County Fire Chief said the driver of a tractor-trailer was flown to the hospital...
Tractor-trailer overturns in Augusta County; driver hospitalized
A Pennsylvania State Patrol officer fired two rounds, killing a 55-year-old suspect during a...
Naked man fatally shot after allegedly trying to sexually assault his wife
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Update on Harrisonburg Police conducting death investigation

Latest News

Virginia War Memorial Carillon.
2021 Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony will be open to public
Not only was it a lunar eclipse, but also the largest full moon of the year
Chile observes lunar eclipse ahead of super moon
Former WWII bomber pilot and commercial airline pilot, John Billings, talks to a reporter at...
Still flying at 97: Autobiography recounts WWII pilot’s life
Motorists can expect delays due to vehicle fire
VDOT: I-81 South lanes closed due to vehicle fire