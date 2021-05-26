Chile observes lunar eclipse ahead of super moon

SANTIAGO, Chile - Earth’s shadow crept across the moon on Wednesday as people in Chile and around the world waited for a cosmic event known as a super blood moon.

"SUPER BLOOD MOON"

LUNAR ECLIPSE IN THE PHILIPPINES!!🇵🇭🇵🇭

-A lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon moves into the Earth's shadow. -

📍San Juan, Batangas

📸NIKON D3200 pic.twitter.com/2l0zDZqG6t — Raizen Stark (@TCRaizen) May 26, 2021

As the eclipse deepened, it appeared as though half the moon had vanished. A super blood moon is when a full lunar eclipse coincides with a supermoon, which is when the moon is particularly close to Earth and appears brighter than normal.

The lunar eclipse was beautiful this morning over Chimney Rock, Nebraska pic.twitter.com/KOU9AkF5Bu — Kevin Palmer (@krp234) May 26, 2021

The moon will be more than 220,000 miles (357,460 kilometers) away at its fullest. It’s this proximity, combined with a full moon, that qualifies it as a supermoon, making it appear slightly bigger and more brilliant in the sky.

Unlike a solar eclipse, there’s no harm in looking at an eclipsed moon.

