Community leaders plan protest following officer-involved shootings

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - “It’s happening here in my own backyard in different ways, it is still happening. Nobody is speaking up, no one is standing up for anybody, it’s just being swept under the rug. There is no one here organizing doing none of this,” Antwhon Suiter explained.

Suiter is from Waynesboro and is a senior cast member of a social justice docuseries called The System.

Community leaders and activists have planned a peaceful protest against injustice and police misconduct following several officer-involved shootings from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

The ACSO has called in the Virginia State Police to continue to investigate the incidents but some organizations have called for federal investigations.

“I hope they learn from it and people can come together, we all can come together and change what’s going on and what’s wrong in this county,” Suiter added.

Wednesday’s protest is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. in Staunton.

Community activists will speak in front of the Augusta County Courthouse, then the group will march down Richmond Avenue.

