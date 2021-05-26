Community reflects on year anniversary of the death of George Floyd

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Last June, hundreds of people took to the streets of Harrisonburg expressing their frustration over the death of George Floyd and police brutality.

It has been one year since Floyd’s death, and William Trimiew, co-president of the People’s Equality Commission of the Shenandoah Valley (PECO), said he feels not much has changed.

“I don’t think anything has changed. Honestly, my personal opinion, nothing has changed. You turn on the TV and there is constantly more and more of the same thing in the news every day,” Trimiew said.

Trimiew hopes these issues won’t be swept under the rug with the country opening back up in the pandemic.

“I feel that continue to put it out there that there is systemic racism in society and we still need to have peaceful protesters and rallies and coming together as a unified people,” Trimiew said.

He added that there is a need for open dialogue and understanding, but said the pain is still there.

“It will always be there. It will always be there,” Trimiew said.

Trimiew said PECO is working to hold community events with local law enforcement in the future.

On Tuesday night, a group of four women organized a Black Lives Matter march through Downtown Waynesboro.

Alisha Jackson, one of the march’s organizers, said they are looking to stand up for the younger generations.

“It’s very important for me because I have a Black son. I have two sons actually that I need to stand up for and let them know that I can be their voice by taking a stand. It is important for us as far as community relations to be able to do that as well for our community,” Jackson said.

