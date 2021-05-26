Dynamic duo atop lineup leads JMU softball

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison softball team’s offense is led by the first two hitters in the Dukes’ lineup.

Leadoff batter Kate Gordon and No. 2 hitter Sara Jubas have been the catalysts for JMU in 2021. Gordon has a .397 batting average to go along with a team-high 18 home runs and 55 RBI. Jubas leads the Dukes in batting average with a .418 mark while also blasting 10 home runs and driving in 33 runs.

“We tell each other we’ve got each other’s backs,” said Gordon. “So I know if I don’t get my job done and get on base she’s there to pick me up and if I do do my job and get on base, she’s there to get me in.”

Gordon has been one of the best hitters in the country over the last few seasons. However, it is tough for teams to pitch around her with Jubas in the on-deck circle.

“We are up there to hit the ball and we are kind of aggressive hitters,” said Jubas. “So we kind of talk about that a lot and feed off each other. Like when I see Kate get a hit I’m like alright yeah I’m gone up there swinging too, why not?”

JMU head coach Loren LaPorte says Gordon and Jubas bat 1-2 in the lineup in an effort to maximize their plate appearances.

“People ask us all the time why we bat our leading RBI hitters in the one or two spot,” said LaPorte. “We want them to have the at-bat the most. Sometimes when you are facing a really good pitcher, you only see them two or three times.”

Gordon, Jubas, and the rest of the Dukes will travel to play No. 8 seed Missouri later this week in a best-of-three NCAA Super Regional.

NCAA Softball Super Regional - James Madison at No. 8 Missouri

Game 1: Friday, May 28 - 9 p.m. (ESPNU)

Game 2: Saturday, May 29 - 7 p.m. (ESPNU)

Game 3: Sunday, May 30 - TBA (if necessary)

