Advertisement

‘Extinct’ Galapagos tortoise reemerges after 100 years, researchers say

By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA CRUZ, Ecuador (Gray News) - Scientists discovered a giant tortoise found in the Galapagos Islands belongs to a species believed to be extinct.

The variety of tortoise hadn’t been seen for more than 100 years, according to a statement released by the Ecuadorian government.

Researchers with the Giant Tortoise Restoration Initiative first found it in February 2019 on the island of Fernandina.

The tortoise belongs to the Chelonoidis phantasticus species. It is also known as the Fernandina Giant Tortoise, according to a CNN article. A genetic study was used to confirm its species.

Before the recent discovery, a specimen of the species was last seen in 1906.

In the statement, the director of the Galapagos National Park said the discovery “strengthens their plans” to find other species of tortoises as well as start a breeding program to “recover the species.”

The tortoise is a female and is believed to be about 100 years old. Researchers speculate the tortoise isn’t alone and say they’ve found tracks and scents of other tortoises believed to be of the same species.

According to the statement, the tortoise was taken to a center for giant tortoises on the nearby island of Santa Cruz.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

The family's bus which they converted into a mobile home.
Colorado family stuck at Harrisonburg truck stop asking for help
The Augusta County Fire Chief said the driver of a tractor-trailer was flown to the hospital...
Tractor-trailer overturns in Augusta County; driver hospitalized
A Pennsylvania State Patrol officer fired two rounds, killing a 55-year-old suspect during a...
Naked man fatally shot after allegedly trying to sexually assault his wife
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Update on Harrisonburg Police conducting death investigation

Latest News

FILE - In this image provided by the Department of Health and Human Services, federal agents...
Feds take down Medicare scams that preyed on virus fears
Officers respond to a shooting at a San Jose light rail railyard on Wednesday. Multiple deaths...
Official: 8 killed, suspect dead in San Jose railyard shooting
FILE - In this April 16, 2020, file photo, the Amazon logo is displayed in Douai, northern...
Amazon to buy MGM, studio behind James Bond and ‘Shark Tank’
A man walks to graduation at Boston College in memory of his best friend.
Man walks 50 miles to graduation to honor best friend
President Joe Biden speaks on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in...
Biden asks US intel community to investigate COVID-19 origin