Advertisement

Former US Sen. John Warner of Virginia dies at 94

Warner, a Republican, was elected to the Senate in 1978 and served five terms. PHOTO: Sen. John...
Warner, a Republican, was elected to the Senate in 1978 and served five terms. PHOTO: Sen. John W. Warner, R-Va., waves to members of the media as he prepares to walk in the West Wing of the White House prior to a meeting with President Bush and Congressional leaders, Monday, March 17, 2003 in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)(PABLO MARTINEZ MONSIVAIS | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Former Sen. John W. Warner of Virginia, a former Navy secretary who was once married to Elizabeth Taylor, has died at 94, his longtime chief of staff said Wednesday.

Susan A. Magill said Warner died Tuesday of heart failure at home in Alexandria, Va., with his wife and daughter at his side.

“He was frail but had a lot of spirit until his last days,” Magill said.

Warner, a Republican, was elected to the Senate in 1978 and served five terms. He announced in 2007 that he would not run again in 2008.

A former secretary of the Navy, Warner was for a time chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee. He had an independent streak that sometimes angered more conservative GOP leaders.

Warner was also the sixth of Taylor’s seven husbands. The two were married from 1976 to 1982.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family's bus which they converted into a mobile home.
Colorado family stuck at Harrisonburg truck stop asking for help
The Augusta County Fire Chief said the driver of a tractor-trailer was flown to the hospital...
Tractor-trailer overturns in Augusta County; driver hospitalized
A Pennsylvania State Patrol officer fired two rounds, killing a 55-year-old suspect during a...
Naked man fatally shot after allegedly trying to sexually assault his wife
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Harrisonburg Fire Department
Gas line struck, fire officials ask motorists to avoid area

Latest News

Morning Weather May 26
Morning Weather May 26
H.S. Spring Sports: Fort Defiance & Wilson Memorial square off in pivotal matchups (5/25/21)
H.S. Spring Sports: Fort Defiance & Wilson Memorial square off in pivotal matchups (5/25/21)
H.S. Baseball: Broadway takes over first place in Valley District with win over Spotswood...
H.S. Baseball: Broadway takes over first place in Valley District with win over Spotswood (5/25/21)
Dynamic duo leads JMU softball offense
Dynamic duo leads JMU softball offense