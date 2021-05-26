Advertisement

Former US Sen. John Warner of Virginia dies at 94

FILE - Former Virginia Sen. John Warner, also a former Navy secretary, listens as Chief of...
FILE - Former Virginia Sen. John Warner, also a former Navy secretary, listens as Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, Monday, Jan. 11, 2016, discussing the U.S. Navy's role in the global maritime environment.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Former Sen. John W. Warner of Virginia, a former Navy secretary who was once married to Elizabeth Taylor, has died at 94, his longtime chief of staff said Wednesday.

Susan A. Magill said Warner died Tuesday of heart failure at home in Alexandria, Va., with his wife and daughter at his side.

“He was frail but had a lot of spirit until his last days,” Magill said.

Warner, a Republican, was elected to the Senate in 1978 and served five terms. He announced in 2007 that he would not run again in 2008.

A former secretary of the Navy, Warner was for a time chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee. He had an independent streak that sometimes angered more conservative GOP leaders.

Warner was also the sixth of Taylor’s seven husbands. The two were married from 1976 to 1982.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family's bus which they converted into a mobile home.
Colorado family stuck at Harrisonburg truck stop asking for help
A Pennsylvania State Patrol officer fired two rounds, killing a 55-year-old suspect during a...
Naked man fatally shot after allegedly trying to sexually assault his wife
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Harrisonburg Fire Department
Gas line struck, fire officials ask motorists to avoid area
Update on Harrisonburg Police conducting death investigation

Latest News

Rescuers work by the wreckage of a cable car after it collapsed near the summit of the...
3 arrested in Italy cable car crash; clamp used for repair deactivated brake
FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2020 file photo, actor John Cena attends the Road to "Fast & Furious 9"...
Actor John Cena faces backlash in China over Taiwan comment
Morning Weather May 26
Morning Weather May 26
Estela Lazo stands for a portrait with her two children, late Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in...
Many wait uneasily as Biden unwinds key Trump asylum policy