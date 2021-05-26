Former West Virginia delegate arraigned in DC District Court for Capitol riot involvement

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The fallout from the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol continues as a former West Virginia delegate was arraigned in DC Wednesday. This is the second arraignment for former West Virginia House Delegate Derrick Evans following his alleged involvement in the January 6 Capitol Riots. Two more charges were tacked on in DC District Court on top of two Evans is already facing.

The courtroom was still limiting access because of the pandemic, so Evans and his attorney attended remotely. The four charges Evans is now facing: entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in the Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating, and picketing in the Capitol. Evans’s attorney pledged not guilty on behalf of Evans.

Evans filmed himself and others going inside the Capitol on January 6 as Trump supporters attempted to stop the legitimate 2020 election results from being confirmed in Congress. The U.S. government says new evidence from social media came to light of his involvement which lead to the additional charges. The government said in court they are in the preliminary stages of working with Evans’s defense team on a potential plea.

A status hearing is expected on June 25 so the two sides and judge can go over any updates in the evidence and whether the two sides reached a plea deal.

