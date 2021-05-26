Advertisement

VSP: Gunshot heard before deadly I-95 crash in Henrico

Two firearms found at scene of crash, police say
Virginia State Police says four people were killed, with one seriously injured after a crash on I-95 in Henrico overnight.(NBC29)
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - State police are investigating the report of a gunshot heard just before a deadly crash in Henrico on I-95 this morning.

Police responded to the report of the crash on I-95 near the Chamberlayne Avenue Exit at 1:49 a.m.

According to the investigation, a sedan traveling north ran off the road to the left and struck the guardrail in the median. The sedan then struck a 2020 Tesla that was traveling south.

The Tesla struck an unoccupied 1999 Ford van in the right lane. That van was part of an active highway work zone. In the southbound lanes, the sedan came to a rest overturned.

Two people in the Tesla were transported to a hospital for injuries. A German shepherd that was in the Tesla escaped during the crash was safely located and returned to her family shortly after 11 a.m.

All five occupants in the sedan were ejected from the vehicle. Four of them succumbed to their injuries on the scene. One of them was transported to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

No workers on the highway were injured in the crash. The crash closed I-95 south near Chamberlayne Avenue Exit 82.

Police are looking into the report of a gunshot being heard prior to the crash occurring.

According to police, two firearms were recovered from the scene. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Virginia State Police at 804-609-5656.

