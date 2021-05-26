More rain and a much cooler weekend ahead

WEDNESDAY: A few storms before at least sunset, temperatures staying very warm for the evening and muggy. Activity will be spotty and not widespread. Then a few on and off showers through at least midnight or shortly after. Partly to mostly cloudy. Overnight, staying mild with lows in the low to mid 60s.

THURSDAY: A bit more refreshing today with a drop in humidity behind a cold front that will cross in the morning. We’ll begin the day with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s, and afternoon highs will push into the mid to upper 80s. Still a very warm day but not as humid. A good amount of sunshine as well with a few afternoon clouds, which will make for a very nice day. Overnight temperatures settle more into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

FRIDAY: A mild start with temperatures starting into the 60s with more clouds for the day. A few on and off showers for the day, even a thunderstorm. Mild with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Closely watching our next system, and this will bring us several waves of rain especially later in the afternoon and for the night. There will be plenty of breaks, especially before sunset. Widespread rain should move in by mid to late evening. Overnight lows comfortable in the upper 50s to around 60 with scattered showers.

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies for today and cooler. Much more refreshing but as low pressure stays around the region, this will continue with on and off showers for the day. Temperatures remaining in the 60s for the day so feeling cool at times. A few spotty showers for the evening. Overnight lows falling into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

SUNDAY: Staying mostly cloudy and cool for the day. A cool morning with temperatures in the 50s. Highs today will be in the mid 60s, which will feel quite refreshing after the very warm spell we’ve had recently but it will feel cool at times with the clouds. Overnight, we turn cooler. Partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 40s to near 50.

MEMORIAL DAY: A beautiful day on tap for your holiday today. Refreshingly cool for the morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Lots of sunshine today and very pleasant. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. A great day to enjoy outside for your Memorial Day activities! Overnight, we stay mild but comfortable. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Pleasant for the morning as temperatures will rise into the 60s. A mix of sun and clouds today and a bit warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Another beautiful day!

