HPD investigates gunshot wound

Harrisonburg police investigates gunshot wound.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On May 25, 2021 at approximately 11:30 p.m. officers with the Harrisonburg Police Department responded to the 100 block of West Mosby Road after receiving a call of an apparent gunshot wound, according to Lieutenant Pete Ritchie.

Officials say a male in his 20′s was found deceased outside of the residence. Ritchie adds that HPD’s Major Crimes Unit (MCU) responded and is investigating. He says it appears that no foul play was involved. No other details regarding the investigation are available at this time.

HPD asks anyone who witnessed or may have other related information in this incident contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit by calling (540) 437-2640. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Solvers by calling (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

