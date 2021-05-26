H.S. Spring Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, May 25
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school spring sports scores and highlights from Tuesday, May 25.
Baseball
Broadway 12, Spotswood 0
Buffalo Gap 16, Staunton 0
Rockbridge County 7, Waynesboro 2
Wilson Memorial 7, Fort Defiance 2
Stuarts Draft 4, Riverheads 2
Page County 11, Strasburg 8
Rappahannock County 2, Stonewall Jackson 1
Warren County 3, Central 0
Softball
Rockbridge County 10, Waynesboro 0
Spotswood 6, Broadway 3
Fort Defiance 2, Wilson Memorial 1
Buffalo Gap 7, Staunton 3
Stuarts Draft 9, Riverheads 2
Page County 6, Strasburg 0
Rappahannock County 11, Stonewall Jackson 0
Warren County 7, Central 6
Boys Soccer
Spotswood 4, Broadway 0
Waynesboro 3, Rockbridge County 2
Wilson Memorial 7, Fort Defiance 2
Stuarts Draft 4, Riverheads 1
Clarke County 6, Stonewall Jackson 0
Page County 2, Strasburg 2
East Rockingham 2, Luray 0
Warren County 4, Central 2
Girls Soccer
Spotswood 12, Broadway 0
Fort Defiance 2, Wilson Memorial 0
Stuarts Draft 4, Riverheads 1
Staunton 8, Buffalo Gap 0
Strasburg 9, Page County 0
Central 2, Warren County 1
