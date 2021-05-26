Advertisement

H.S. Spring Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, May 25

High school spring sports scores and highlights from Tuesday, May 25.
High school spring sports scores and highlights from Tuesday, May 25.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school spring sports scores and highlights from Tuesday, May 25.

Baseball

Broadway 12, Spotswood 0

Buffalo Gap 16, Staunton 0

Rockbridge County 7, Waynesboro 2

Wilson Memorial 7, Fort Defiance 2

Stuarts Draft 4, Riverheads 2

Page County 11, Strasburg 8

Rappahannock County 2, Stonewall Jackson 1

Warren County 3, Central 0

Softball

Rockbridge County 10, Waynesboro 0

Spotswood 6, Broadway 3

Fort Defiance 2, Wilson Memorial 1

Buffalo Gap 7, Staunton 3

Stuarts Draft 9, Riverheads 2

Page County 6, Strasburg 0

Rappahannock County 11, Stonewall Jackson 0

Warren County 7, Central 6

Boys Soccer

Spotswood 4, Broadway 0

Waynesboro 3, Rockbridge County 2

Wilson Memorial 7, Fort Defiance 2

Stuarts Draft 4, Riverheads 1

Clarke County 6, Stonewall Jackson 0

Page County 2, Strasburg 2

East Rockingham 2, Luray 0

Warren County 4, Central 2

Girls Soccer

Spotswood 12, Broadway 0

Fort Defiance 2, Wilson Memorial 0

Stuarts Draft 4, Riverheads 1

Staunton 8, Buffalo Gap 0

Strasburg 9, Page County 0

Central 2, Warren County 1

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family's bus which they converted into a mobile home.
Colorado family stuck at Harrisonburg truck stop asking for help
A Pennsylvania State Patrol officer fired two rounds, killing a 55-year-old suspect during a...
Naked man fatally shot after allegedly trying to sexually assault his wife
Harrisonburg Fire Department
Gas line struck, fire officials ask motorists to avoid area
Update on Harrisonburg Police conducting death investigation
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder

Latest News

H.S. Spring Sports: Fort Defiance & Wilson Memorial square off in pivotal matchups (5/25/21)
H.S. Spring Sports: Fort Defiance & Wilson Memorial square off in pivotal matchups (5/25/21)
H.S. Baseball: Broadway takes over first place in Valley District with win over Spotswood...
H.S. Baseball: Broadway takes over first place in Valley District with win over Spotswood (5/25/21)
Dynamic duo leads JMU softball offense
Dynamic duo leads JMU softball offense
The James Madison softball team’s offense is led by the first two hitters in the Dukes’ lineup.
Dynamic duo atop lineup leads JMU softball