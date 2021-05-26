New shared use path begins construction in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For those who love to walk around Heritage Oaks Golf Course in the City of Harrisonburg, a new path is starting to be built around it, giving a new view of the city.

Since 2014, Harrisonburg Public Works has been working with the community and different organizations on a shared-use path on Garbers Church Rd.

After years of gathering funding and competing for Virginia Department of Transportation revenue sharing in 2015, designing the project in 2017, and working with property owners, the project is fully funded with construction kicked off at the end of April.

The two-mile-long paved 10-foot wide trail will run from Harrisonburg High School, go around the golf course, and pass Hillandale Park. While the path will serve as a new route to get people outside, it will also serve as a safer way for families to walk to school.

“With this path, we’re able to open up the Windom Woods and the Sunsets Heights neighborhoods to the high school and to the middle school and to the elementary school,” Tom Hartman, director of public works, said. “Kids and their parents will be able to get to and from school on nice days when they want to walk instead of ride the bus.”

With the path taking shape and the project slated to be completed by November, Hartman says work will be moving quickly this summer.

The $4 million project is supported by 50 percent of funds from VDOT and 50 percent from local dollars.

