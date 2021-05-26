Advertisement

Page County School Board appoints new superintendent

Dr. Fox comes from Poquoson City Public Schools where she served as assistant superintendent.
Dr. Fox comes from Poquoson City Public Schools where she served as assistant superintendent.
By John Hood
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County School Board held a special meeting Wednesday afternoon to announce the division’s new superintendent.

For months, the school division has conducted interviews and spoken with the community on what qualities they are looking for in a new superintendent.

At the short meeting, the board appointed Dr. Antonia Fox who will serve as superintendent beginning July 1 2021 through June 30, 2024.

According to the school division’s website, Fox comes from Poquoson City Public Schools, where she served as assistant superintendent of instruction and support services.

Before then, she served as the director of curriculum and instruction for Portsmouth City Schools.

Fox says she looks forward to working with the school division and learning from the community over the next few months.

