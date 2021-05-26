Parking changes coming to downtown Harrisonburg this summer

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Over the summer months, drivers will notice new signs at parking lots in downtown Harrisonburg.

“In 2019, we embarked on the downtown parking study to look at ways to improve downtown parking, bring more people to downtown and make it easier for them to find parking and navigate our businesses and restaurant from the parking lots,” Tom Hartman, the Director of Public Works, said.

That downtown parking study showed that the City of Harrisonburg has authority over 27% of parking downtown. Over 75% of survey respondents said they only park in those city lots.

“We have a lot of folks using a small amount of parking,” Hartman said.

Shoppers, diners, and residents can find parking in downtown Harrisonburg anywhere from 10 minutes to 10 hours.

In an effort to bring more people to businesses and restaurants, shorter time limits are on their way. Hartman said they hope this draws more people downtown and increases parking turnover.

He said the biggest change you’ll see is far fewer 10-hour spots, but instead more 4-hour spots.

“We’re adding roughly 500 new spaces of 4-hour time limits, which will really give us the ability to increase turnover so we can put those spots in the lots in the core of downtown,” Hartman said.

In the downtown parking study, Hartman said almost three-quarters of drivers said they parked for 4 hours or less anyway.

You’ll still find some 10-hour parking, but part-time permit passes are available for $40 a month. Public works will add 250 part-time permit spots this summer.

“Outside of those time limits any of those parking spaces are open to the public,” Hartman said. “If you come into downtown at 6 p.m. for dinner, you’re welcome to park in a permit space because it’s available to you outside of those permit windows.”

These changes are all meant to bring more business and one downtown coffee shop owner said he thinks it will do exactly that. He thinks some people may have had difficulty parking because of the many 10-hour spots.

“They were possibly taken up by people that live downtown or work downtown and [other people] will now be able to find those more convenient spots,” Chance Ebersold, the owner of Black Sheep Coffee, said. “It all makes sense moving the long-term parking farther from the business center and allowing shorter-term parking for more customers and more people to come downtown.”

Hartman said there will be grace periods before you’re hit with a fine and temporary signs will pop up in lots beforehand.

New downtown Harrisonburg parking changes. (WHSV)

Parking changes will happen over a 10-week period. The schedule for changes is as follows:

- June 14-19: On-street parking along Liberty Street and South Main Street

- June 21-25: Clark and Bradshaw parking lot

- June 28- July 7: Hardesty-Higgins House and Harrison House parking lots

- July 7-14: South Main Street, Newman Avenue, Water Street, and WHSV parking lots

- July 14-16: North Liberty Street and Liberty Park parking lots

- July 19-23: Municipal parking lot

- July 26- August 6: Elizabeth Street parking deck

- August 9-20: Water Street parking deck

