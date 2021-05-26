Advertisement

Police searching for missing infant

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Police Department is searching for a three-month-old baby girl who hasn’t been seen in weeks.

According to HPD, Angel Nichole Overstreet has not been seen since approximately May 8, 2021.

Overstreet has blue eyes, dark colored hair with a reddish tint and a strawberry-shaped mark on the back of her neck.

Anyone who has information regarding Angel’s whereabouts is advised to immediately call 911.

Anyone with general information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau at 304-696-4420.

Representatives of West Virginia Child Protective Services (CPS) contacted the Police Department on Monday, May 24, stating they had been asked to follow-up with Angel’s father, Shannon Overstreet, regarding custody issues stemming from Kentucky.

CPS representatives also stated Shannon told them he had turned Angel over to CPS approximately two weeks earlier.

At this time, investigators are unable to substantiate a custody exchange between Shannon and the two described CPS workers.

Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell tells WSAZ Shannon was arrested Monday on two unrelated outstanding warrants for battery. He was booked at the Western Regional Jail.

The Police Department is working with CPS officials in West Virginia and Kentucky to locate Angel.

