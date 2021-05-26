Advertisement

Staunton Braves need host families this summer

Staunton Braves are in need of host families
Staunton Braves are in need of host families(WVIR)
By Andrew Webb, NBC29
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Opening day for the Staunton Braves is scheduled for June 5. Right now, many players will be coming into town without a place to call home.

The crack of the bat and the sounds of young stars flashing the leather every summer is a staple to towns in the Valley Baseball League, but it will be difficult to field a team if players can’t find a place to live for the summer months.

The team is looking for community members to open up their homes to players this summer. Team President Lance Mauck says COVID-19 has made housing a challenge this season.

“With COVID-19 we have higher restrictions and some people aren’t as eager to jump on board and it’s vital,” he said. “We can’t survive without host families.”

If you are interested in hosting a player(s) this summer email stauntonbraves@gmail.com.

