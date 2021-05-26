Advertisement

Still flying at 97: Autobiography recounts WWII pilot’s life

Former WWII bomber pilot and commercial airline pilot, John Billings, talks to a reporter at...
Former WWII bomber pilot and commercial airline pilot, John Billings, talks to a reporter at his home in Woodstock, Va., Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Billings, 97, was a World War II pilot with members of the OSS Society. He continues to fly, working as a volunteer to transport patients in need to specialized medical centers through a program called Angel Flight. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — In World War II John Billings flew more than 50 combat missions, including missions for the U.S. Office of Strategic Services, the forerunner to the CIA.

At age 97, Billings continues to fly regularly from his home airport in Luray, Virginia.

His career over three-quarters of a century in American aviation is detailed in his new autobiography, “Special Duties Pilot.”

Billings says he’s loved airplanes ever since his dad bought him a plane ride at a Massachusetts airfield as a 3-year-old.

Now he works as a volunteer pilot for AngelFlight, transporting medical patients in need of specialized care.

