Tractor-trailer overturns in Augusta County; driver hospitalized

The Augusta County Fire Chief said the driver of a tractor-trailer was flown to the hospital...
The Augusta County Fire Chief said the driver of a tractor-trailer was flown to the hospital with serious injuries after the vehicle overturned on Tuesday night.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Fire Chief said the driver of a tractor-trailer was flown to the hospital with serious injuries after the vehicle overturned on Tuesday night.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. in the area of Spring Hill and Roman roads.

The truck was hauling corn when it overturned.

The identity of the driver was not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News for updates.

