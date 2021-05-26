Tractor-trailer overturns in Augusta County; driver hospitalized

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Fire Chief said the driver of a tractor-trailer was flown to the hospital with serious injuries after the vehicle overturned on Tuesday night.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. in the area of Spring Hill and Roman roads.

The truck was hauling corn when it overturned.

The identity of the driver was not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News for updates.

