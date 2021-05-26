Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 323 on Wednesday

You can now call WHSV for the latest COVID-19 case numbers in the health districts we cover, as well as the case numbers in Grant, Hardy and Pendleton Counties, W. Va. Our COVID-19 hotline will be updated daily. To listen, you can call 540-433-9191 ext. 101 Monday-Friday.

As of Wednesday, May 26, Virginia has had 674,082 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

That total reflects a 323 case increase since Tuesday. The Virginia Department of Health reports a 3.7% 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters, and a 2.7% 7-day positivity rate for PCR tests.

6 additional deaths were reported on Monday, leaving the death toll at 11,143.

For a comprehensive summary of COVID-19 cases and testing in Virginia, you can visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website and view their COVID-19 dashboard.

On Sunday, April 18, vaccine eligibility expanded to all individuals in the Commonwealth age 16 and above.

On Thursday, April 22, Governor Northam announced an ease in some of the COVID-19 restrictions for social gatherings that began on Saturday, May 15:

Social gatherings: The maximum number of individuals permitted in a social gathering will increase to 100 people for indoor settings and 250 people for outdoor settings. Social gatherings are currently limited to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.

Entertainment venues: Indoor entertainment and public amusement venues will be able to operate at 50 percent capacity or 1,000 people, up from 30 percent capacity or 500 people. Outdoor venues will be able to operate at 50 percent capacity — up from 30 percent — with no specific cap on the number of attendees.

Recreational sporting events: The number of spectators allowed at indoor recreational sporting events will increase from 100 to 250 spectators or 50 percent capacity, whichever is less. Outdoor recreational sporting events will increase from 500 to 1,000 people or 50 percent capacity, whichever is less.

Alcohol sales: Restaurants may return to selling alcohol after midnight, and dining room closures will no longer be required between midnight and 5:00 a.m.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Thursday, May 13, vaccinated individuals are no longer required to wear a mask in most circumstances. On Friday, May 14, Governor Ralph Northam announced the mask mandate in Virginia would be lifted, and capacity and social distancing restrictions will end on May 28.

Statewide case totals and testing numbers as of May 26

By May 26, the Virginia Department of Health had received reports of 524,545 confirmed cases and 149,537 probable cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth.

Those positive test results are out of 9,748,312 total tests administered in Virginia, which included 7,380,543 PCR tests, 245,478 antibody tests and 2,122,291 antigen tests.

At this point, 29,617 Virginians have been hospitalized due to the disease caused by the virus, and at least 11,143 have died of causes related to the disease.

Where are our local cases?

Here’s a breakdown of cases for our region as of 10:00 a.m. May 26.

Central Shenandoah Health District: 28,133 total cases

• Augusta County - 5,874 (+4 from Tuesday)

• Bath County - 272

• Buena Vista - 914

• Harrisonburg - 6,495 (+1 from Tuesday)

• Highland County - 109

• Lexington - 1,207 (+2 from Tuesday)

• Rockbridge County - 1,552

• Rockingham County - 6,800 (+9 from Tuesday)

• Staunton - 2,524

• Waynesboro - 2,386 (+3 from Tuesday)

Outbreaks: 102, with 38 in long-term care facilities, 7 in healthcare settings, 38 in congregate settings, 5 in correctional facilities, 10 in college/university settings, 2 in a child care setting and 2 in K-12 settings.

Total tests: 388,010

Lord Fairfax Health District: 21,406 total cases

• Clarke County - 985 (+2 from Tuesday)

• Frederick County - 8,041 (+8 from Tuesday)

• Page County - 2,064 (+4 from Tuesday)

• Shenandoah County - 4,365 (+2 from Tuesday)

• Warren County - 3,038

• Winchester - 2,913 (+1 from Tuesday)

Outbreaks: 119, with 50 in long-term care facilities, 10 in healthcare settings, 39 in congregate settings, 5 in correctional facilities, 5 in college/university settings, 8 in K-12 settings and 2 in child care settings.

Total tests: 263,301

COVID-19 Vaccine in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health has launched a data dashboard showcasing the number of COVID-19 vaccines that have been distributed and administered throughout the commonwealth.

According to the data dashboard, as of May 26, 4,576,622 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 3,666,634 people are fully vaccinated.

9,011,475 total vaccine doses have been distributed throughout the state.

WHSV has also started tracking the COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia and West Virginia, which you can view here.

Recovery

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association’s online dashboard indicates that, as of May 26, at least 55,922 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital.

Unlike the VDH data that reports cumulative hospitalizations, their data on hospitalizations reflects people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 (whether with confirmed or pending cases), and that number is 527.

West Virginia updates

Here at WHSV, we cover Grant County, Hardy County and Pendleton County. The below information is the most recent data from each counties’ health department. You can find West Virginia’s COVID-19 dashboard here.

There are 160,587 total cases in West Virginia as of May 25. The Department of Health and Human Resources has not updated their West Virginia’s numbers for May 26 yet. We will update this section as we receive new information.

Grant County: 1,280 total COVID-19 cases

Hardy County: 1,553 total COVID-19 cases

Pendleton County: 705 total COVID-19 cases (+1 from Monday)

The West Virginia numbers are only update Monday-Friday on the Department of Health and Human Resources website.

For the latest factual information on COVID-19, you’re encouraged to check both the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.