Advertisement

Virginia Finance Secretary to join Sentara Healthcare

Sentara Rockingham Memorial Hospital (FILE)
Sentara Rockingham Memorial Hospital (FILE)(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s Secretary of Finance will join Sentara Healthcare as Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff.

Sentara announced Wednesday in a news release that Aubrey Lee Layne Jr. will join the company July 1.

As Chief of Staff, Layne will oversee a number of teams including legislative affairs, corporate social responsibility, the Sentara Foundation - Hampton Roads, real estate, construction, marketing and communications, and the Sentara College of Health Sciences. Gov.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam appointed Layne, a certified public accountant, to current role in 2018.

He previously served as transportation secretary under former Governor Terry McAuliffe from 2014 to 2018.

Northam’s spokeswoman says she expects Layne’s replacement will be announced within the next couple of weeks.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved

Most Read

The family's bus which they converted into a mobile home.
Colorado family stuck at Harrisonburg truck stop asking for help
The Augusta County Fire Chief said the driver of a tractor-trailer was flown to the hospital...
Tractor-trailer overturns in Augusta County; driver hospitalized
A Pennsylvania State Patrol officer fired two rounds, killing a 55-year-old suspect during a...
Naked man fatally shot after allegedly trying to sexually assault his wife
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Update on Harrisonburg Police conducting death investigation

Latest News

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin reintroduces the Clean Start Act
VDH awarded more than $15M toward emergency preparedness
UVA Children’s Hospital expanding autism research
Stroke Awareness Month: How to lower risk of a stroke