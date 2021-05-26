Advertisement

Virginia man shot multiple times by deputy released from hospital

This photo provided by Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office shows Spotsylvania County Sheriff...
This photo provided by Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office shows Spotsylvania County Sheriff Roger Harris explaining the Body camera footage and 911 audio released late Friday, April 23, 2021, that appeared to show that a Virginia deputy mistook a cordless house phone held by a Black man for a gun before the deputy shot him repeatedly. Family members said Isaiah Brown, 32, was in intensive care with 10 bullet wounds following the shooting outside a home in Spotsylvania County, Va., early Wednesday, (Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office via AP)(AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia man shot by a Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office Deputy in April has been released from the hospital.

Isiah Brown’s attorney says he was discharged Tuesday and will continue to rehabilitate at home.

GRAPHIC: 911 call, bodycam footage of deputy shooting Virginia man released ]

Brown, who was unarmed, was shot multiple times while on the phone with a 911 dispatcher.

David Haynes of The Cochran Firm says doctors told the family that eight bullets were found in Brown’s body, along with two exit wounds. Two bullets were successfully removed.

Attorney describes Isaiah Brown shooting as ‘failure between officers, 911 dispatch’ ]

Earlier in May, attorneys filed a comprehensive FOIA request for the dispatch audio and transcripts related to the deputy-involved shooting of Brown. Haynes says that no additional details have been released and follow-up requests in response to the denial letters are being submitted.

Attorneys say Brown was unarmed, holding a cordless phone at the time of the shooting and obeyed all commands given by police and the dispatcher.

GoFundMe has been set up by the family to help offset medical costs.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family's bus which they converted into a mobile home.
Colorado family stuck at Harrisonburg truck stop asking for help
The Augusta County Fire Chief said the driver of a tractor-trailer was flown to the hospital...
Tractor-trailer overturns in Augusta County; driver hospitalized
A Pennsylvania State Patrol officer fired two rounds, killing a 55-year-old suspect during a...
Naked man fatally shot after allegedly trying to sexually assault his wife
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Update on Harrisonburg Police conducting death investigation

Latest News

How close to reaching herd immunity?
How close to reaching herd immunity?
Evening Weather Forecast 5/26/2021
Evening Weather Forecast 5/26/2021
Arts Council of the Valley Board votes to reopen Court Square Theater
Arts Council of the Valley Board votes to reopen Court Square Theater
Former West Virginia delegate arraigned in DC District Court for Capitol riot involvement
Former West Virginia delegate arraigned in DC District Court for Capitol riot involvement
Staunton City Council meeting at City Hall in downtown Staunton.
Staunton City Council to discuss potential changes to public participation at Thursday meeting