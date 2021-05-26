Virginia man shot multiple times by deputy released from hospital

SPOTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia man shot by a Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office Deputy in April has been released from the hospital.

Isiah Brown’s attorney says he was discharged Tuesday and will continue to rehabilitate at home.

Brown, who was unarmed, was shot multiple times while on the phone with a 911 dispatcher.

David Haynes of The Cochran Firm says doctors told the family that eight bullets were found in Brown’s body, along with two exit wounds. Two bullets were successfully removed.

Earlier in May, attorneys filed a comprehensive FOIA request for the dispatch audio and transcripts related to the deputy-involved shooting of Brown. Haynes says that no additional details have been released and follow-up requests in response to the denial letters are being submitted.

Attorneys say Brown was unarmed, holding a cordless phone at the time of the shooting and obeyed all commands given by police and the dispatcher.

A GoFundMe has been set up by the family to help offset medical costs.

