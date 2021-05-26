Advertisement

West Virginia transgender athlete law challenged in court

A federal lawsuit has been filed challenging West Virginia’s new ban on transgender athletes from competing in female sports in middle and high schools and colleges.
By Associated Press and John Raby
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A federal lawsuit has been filed challenging West Virginia’s new ban on transgender athletes from competing in female sports in middle and high schools and colleges.

The American Civil Liberties Union and its West Virginia chapter filed the lawsuit Wednesday.

It was submitted on behalf of an 11-year-old transgender girl who had hoped to compete in cross country in middle school in Harrison County.

The lawsuit names the state and Harrison County boards of education and their superintendents as defendants.

The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission oversees scholastic sports. The commission says it hasn’t received any complaints about transgender athletes on girls teams.

