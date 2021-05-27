Advertisement

A Dream Come True Playground set to reopen in June

The department says they are looking forward to opening another one of their most popular...
The department says they are looking forward to opening another one of their most popular amenities on June 14.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Department says they are excited to announce that A Dream Come True Playground will be re-opening to the public on Monday, June 14.

The department says the playground has been closed through most of the pandemic and has undergone several renovations including re-surfacing some rubberized play areas, re-surfacing and re-lining the parking lot, and several small renovations to existing equipment that ultimately make the entire area safer.

The department says they are looking forward to opening another one of their most popular amenities on June 14.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police says four people were killed, with one seriously injured after a crash on...
VSP: Gunshot heard before deadly I-95 crash in Henrico
Harrisonburg police investigates gunshot wound.
HPD investigates gunshot wound
The Augusta County Fire Chief said the driver of a tractor-trailer was flown to the hospital...
Tractor-trailer overturns in Augusta County; driver hospitalized
Antwhon Suiter is one of the organizers of the protest.
Community leaders protest at Augusta County Courthouse following officer-involved shootings
Dispatchers say Emmalina Hinerman, 3, was abducted by her grandmother, Rose Glaspell, from...
Amber Alert canceled for missing 3-year-old girl and her grandmother

Latest News

Staunton City Hall
Staunton City Council prepares to discuss the public’s participation in meetings
The Blue Ridge Community College bookstore.
BRCC announces campus reopening; tuition holds steady
James Madison University announced Thursday that students will be required to provide...
JMU announces updated safety guidelines for fall semester
U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced $8,899,215.83 in federal funding from the...
Warner & Kaine Announce More Than $8.8 Million in Federal Funding to Support COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts