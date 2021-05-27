A Dream Come True Playground set to reopen in June

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Department says they are excited to announce that A Dream Come True Playground will be re-opening to the public on Monday, June 14.

The department says the playground has been closed through most of the pandemic and has undergone several renovations including re-surfacing some rubberized play areas, re-surfacing and re-lining the parking lot, and several small renovations to existing equipment that ultimately make the entire area safer.

The department says they are looking forward to opening another one of their most popular amenities on June 14.

