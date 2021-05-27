Advertisement

BRCC announces campus reopening; tuition holds steady

The Blue Ridge Community College bookstore.
The Blue Ridge Community College bookstore.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - After a unanimous vote by The State Board for Community Colleges, last week, Blue Ridge Community College announces in a press release that they will be able to maintain the current in-state tuition and mandatory fees for the 2021-2022 academic year.

BRCC also recently announced the reopening of campus on July 6, and that the fall semester will be in-person while still offering online and hybrid class options for students who prefer those modes. Classes begin August 23.

“We are thrilled to welcome our students and community back to the campus,” said BRCC President, John Downey. “After more than a year of pandemic-required restrictions, it’s going to be exciting to have their energy and presence back in our classrooms.”

Campus tours will be offered on Tuesdays in June at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. for prospective students and their families.

According to the press release, the numerous federal aid programs introduced over the past year also means that most BRCC students will qualify for tuition assistance, some for the full cost of their tuition and fees.

“A variety of state financial aid programs like G3 and Fast Forward, as well as federal financial aid programs like Pell Grants, are available for BRCC students who qualify,” said Dr. Downey. He added, “This is one of the best times in history to consider going to BRCC to improve workforce skills or to prepare for transfer to a four-year university. Many students will qualify for very low cost, or even a free community college education.”

While not a requirement, the College does encourage its students and employees to get their COVID vaccinations, and masks will be required for those not fully vaccinated while in BRCC buildings.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police says four people were killed, with one seriously injured after a crash on...
VSP: Gunshot heard before deadly I-95 crash in Henrico
Harrisonburg police investigates gunshot wound.
HPD investigates gunshot wound
The Augusta County Fire Chief said the driver of a tractor-trailer was flown to the hospital...
Tractor-trailer overturns in Augusta County; driver hospitalized
Antwhon Suiter is one of the organizers of the protest.
Community leaders protest at Augusta County Courthouse following officer-involved shootings
Dispatchers say Emmalina Hinerman, 3, was abducted by her grandmother, Rose Glaspell, from...
Amber Alert canceled for missing 3-year-old girl and her grandmother

Latest News

Staunton City Hall
Staunton City Council prepares to discuss the public’s participation in meetings
The department says they are looking forward to opening another one of their most popular...
A Dream Come True Playground set to reopen in June
James Madison University announced Thursday that students will be required to provide...
JMU announces updated safety guidelines for fall semester
U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced $8,899,215.83 in federal funding from the...
Warner & Kaine Announce More Than $8.8 Million in Federal Funding to Support COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts