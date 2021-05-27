BRCC announces campus reopening; tuition holds steady

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - After a unanimous vote by The State Board for Community Colleges, last week, Blue Ridge Community College announces in a press release that they will be able to maintain the current in-state tuition and mandatory fees for the 2021-2022 academic year.

BRCC also recently announced the reopening of campus on July 6, and that the fall semester will be in-person while still offering online and hybrid class options for students who prefer those modes. Classes begin August 23.

“We are thrilled to welcome our students and community back to the campus,” said BRCC President, John Downey. “After more than a year of pandemic-required restrictions, it’s going to be exciting to have their energy and presence back in our classrooms.”

Campus tours will be offered on Tuesdays in June at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. for prospective students and their families.

According to the press release, the numerous federal aid programs introduced over the past year also means that most BRCC students will qualify for tuition assistance, some for the full cost of their tuition and fees.

“A variety of state financial aid programs like G3 and Fast Forward, as well as federal financial aid programs like Pell Grants, are available for BRCC students who qualify,” said Dr. Downey. He added, “This is one of the best times in history to consider going to BRCC to improve workforce skills or to prepare for transfer to a four-year university. Many students will qualify for very low cost, or even a free community college education.”

While not a requirement, the College does encourage its students and employees to get their COVID vaccinations, and masks will be required for those not fully vaccinated while in BRCC buildings.

