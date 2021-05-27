Advertisement

Cruise line gets approval to set sail from US next month

The Celebrity Edge, part of the Celebrity Cruises line, has been cleared to sail from Fort...
The Celebrity Edge, part of the Celebrity Cruises line, has been cleared to sail from Fort Lauderdale in June.(Celebrity Cruises via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CNN) - Cruising is coming back to the U.S.

The Celebrity Edge, part of the Celebrity Cruises line, has been cleared to sail from Fort Lauderdale in June.

The Royal Caribbean Group-owned company’s inaugural post-pandemic journey departs June 26.

It’s not yet known what the ports of call will be.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requires all cruise lines to complete “trial” cruises that replicate real-world cruising conditions, or ensure 95% of the passengers and crew are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Celebrity has opted to require proof of vaccination for all crew members and passengers over 16 years old.

Norwegian Cruise lines threatened to pull out of Florida earlier this month due to Florida’s law that forbids businesses from requiring customers to provide proof of vaccination.

A federal judge ordered CDC and Florida state officials to try to resolve that matter in mediation earlier this week.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police says four people were killed, with one seriously injured after a crash on...
VSP: Gunshot heard before deadly I-95 crash in Henrico
Harrisonburg police investigates gunshot wound.
HPD investigates gunshot wound
The Augusta County Fire Chief said the driver of a tractor-trailer was flown to the hospital...
Tractor-trailer overturns in Augusta County; driver hospitalized
Antwhon Suiter is one of the organizers of the protest.
Community leaders protest at Augusta County Courthouse following officer-involved shootings
Dispatchers say Emmalina Hinerman, 3, was abducted by her grandmother, Rose Glaspell, from...
Amber Alert canceled for missing 3-year-old girl and her grandmother

Latest News

An employee opened fire at a California rail yard, killing eight people before taking his own...
Killer of 9 in California had talked of workplace attacks
FILE - In this May 13, 2021 file photo, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., right, listens as...
GOP offers $928B on infrastructure, funded with COVID aid
FILE PHOTO - Medical assistants prepare surgical instruments for a surgery.
Weight loss surgery in Tijuana ends in tragedy for Miss. woman, complications for another
Kemarion Lay, 17, died in a lawnmower accident two weeks after graduating high school.
Tennessee high school graduate killed in tragic lawn mowing accident
James Madison University announced Thursday that students will be required to provide...
JMU to require COVID-19 vaccine