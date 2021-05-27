Advertisement

CVS offering vacations, prizes for COVID-19 vaccinations

CVS is offering incentives for those who get the COVID-19 vaccine.
CVS is offering incentives for those who get the COVID-19 vaccine.(Source: CNN/file)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — CVS Health is betting a chance to win a trip to the Super Bowl, a Bermuda vacation or cash prizes will bring in more customers for COVID-19 vaccinations.

The drugstore chain officials say they’ll launch a sweepstakes on June 1 with weekly drawings and more than 1,000 potential prizes for customers who get shots through CVS or register for them. Other prizes include cash giveaways, Target gift cards, trips to Miami and stays in Wyndham hotels.

Customers ages 18 and older can enter the sweepstakes, which will run until July 10.

The CVS Health announcement comes as the pace of vaccinations begins to lag nationally, and several states have created lottery prizes to entice residents to get shots.

President Joe Biden has set a goal of delivering at least one dose of vaccine to 70% of adult Americans by July 4 and fully vaccinating at least 160 million by then.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police says four people were killed, with one seriously injured after a crash on...
VSP: Gunshot heard before deadly I-95 crash in Henrico
Harrisonburg police investigates gunshot wound.
HPD investigates gunshot wound
The Augusta County Fire Chief said the driver of a tractor-trailer was flown to the hospital...
Tractor-trailer overturns in Augusta County; driver hospitalized
Antwhon Suiter is one of the organizers of the protest.
Community leaders protest at Augusta County Courthouse following officer-involved shootings
Dispatchers say Emmalina Hinerman, 3, was abducted by her grandmother, Rose Glaspell, from...
Amber Alert canceled for missing 3-year-old girl and her grandmother

Latest News

In this April 20, 2021, file photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., talks after...
GOP set to block Jan. 6 panel, stoking Senate filibuster fight
FILE - Hiring signs are posted outside a gas station in Cranberry Township, Butler County, Pa.,...
US jobless claims fall to 406,000, a new pandemic low
FILE - In this May 13, 2021 file photo, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., right, listens as...
GOP senators propose $928B infrastructure plan to Biden
Three police officers were injured in a shooting while responding to a call about a suicidal...
Man arrested after opening fire on officers at Texas home
Augusta County Sheriff's Office
Augusta County supervisor takes issue over Sheriff’s Facebook post about funding body cameras