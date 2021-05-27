Governor Northam Announces Plastic Manufacturer to Establish U.S. Corporate Headquarters in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Ralph Northam announced Thursday that SIBO GROUP, a Slovenia-based manufacturer of closure solutions for tubes, containers, and other packaging systems, will invest $2.6 million to establish its U.S. corporate headquarters and a new manufacturing operation in the City of Harrisonburg.

Operating as subsidiary SIBO USA, LLC, the new facility will be located at 810 North Main Street and the project will create 24 new jobs, according to Thursday’s press release.

“It is a strong vote of confidence in our business climate when an international company chooses Virginia as its gateway into the U.S. market,” said Governor Northam. “We are proud to welcome SIBO USA to Harrisonburg, where the company will find a topnotch workforce with a wealth of manufacturing experience.”

Founded in 1967, SIBO GROUP began by producing plastic closures for the cosmetic industry. The company now manufactures plastic caps and shoulders, moulds, technical components, and other items, supplying many of the world’s leading brands in the fields of oral care, cosmetics, pharmacy, medicine, household, sanitary, and food products.

“SIBO GROUP decided to establish its first U.S. production facility in Harrisonburg and to commit our production resources to Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley due to the welcoming culture, strategic geographical position, investment-friendly state incentives, advanced infrastructure, economically active and innovative population, highly-qualified human capital, and tradition of industrial manufacturing,” Mat Zakotnik, CEO of SIBO USA, said in part.

“Harrisonburg is excited to be selected as the U.S. corporate headquarters and manufacturing location for SIBO GROUP,” said Deanna R. Reed, Mayor of the City of Harrisonburg. “The Shenandoah Valley’s strong manufacturing base, skilled workforce, and our strategic location on Interstate 81 all contributed to making Harrisonburg a perfect match for SIBO. We are thrilled to welcome this international firm to our community.”

“Thanks to the SIBO GROUP for working in partnership with the Commonwealth and the City of Harrisonburg, we now have an international business headquartered here in the Shenandoah Valley,” said Senator Mark Obenshain. “This economic growth is tremendously exciting and solidifies the Valley as a great place to live, work, and do business.”

“I am delighted that SIBO GROUP has selected Harrisonburg for its U.S. headquarters,” said Delegate Tony Wilt. “These jobs and investment continue to add to the Valley’s strong manufacturing base. This announcement is welcome news as our economy seeks to recover.”

