Harrisonburg school leaders react to tax raise benefiting second high school

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Tuesday night, Harrisonburg City Council held a public hearing on a proposed tax increase that will secure the bonds needed to restart the construction of the second Harrisonburg High School, commonly referred to as HHS2.

Council members voted 4-1 to raise taxes 4 cents. Councilman George Hirschmann was the only council member to vote against the raise, but the vote did not come easy for other council members.

Now for the upcoming fiscal year beginning on July 1, taxpayers will pay $0.90 per $100 of assessed value.

Along with money from the tax increase, Superintendent Dr. Michael Richards said Harrisonburg City Public Schools wants nearly $10 million of federal relief to free to go toward the build. That money would come over 3 years, with about $3 million per year.

At the Tuesday night city council meeting, several council members had the impression that because they approved the tax increase the schools would no longer put up their federal funds, but Richards said that is still his plan.

“We feel that plan should still be carried out to decrease the tax burden. It won’t decrease it a whole lot because we’re talking about $10 million dollars or so,” Richards said. “I can’t give you an exact number but it would bring it down.”

Richards said the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) federal funding is fungible, but the school district will have to apply and tell the state what it will use its funding for.

“We could apply to use it directly for construction and we could possibly be turned down,” Richards said. “But the other way we could do is say we will use ARPA funding for operational expenses and that frees up money [the city] can use for construction. That’s what my plan was all about.”

While it was a difficult decision for the city council, Kristen Loflin, the city’s school board chair, said she was excited to hear construction would resume again. She said it was difficult to make the decision to halt construction over a year ago.

“It’s really nice to see city council and the school board moving forward together, acting as one, and saying it’s time to make this project happen,” Loflin said.

The next step is meeting with the city and school’s financial and building experts, Richard said.

“The city manager and I decided [Wednesday morning] we will put together a meeting very quickly,” Richards said.

He hopes construction will be back up and running in 2 to 3 months.

Most HCPS students learned remotely for most of the 2020-2021 schoolyear which did cut some costs. Richards said the school division is expecting about $2 million will be leftover from the school’s budget.

Richards said if that money is not used, it would go back to the city, but he said they will recommend to the council that money goes to HHS2 construction as well.

