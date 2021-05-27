JMU to require COVID-19 vaccine

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University announced Thursday that students will be required to provide verification that they have received the COVID-19 vaccine or an exemption before returning to campus for the Fall 2021 semester.

This includes undergraduate, graduate and full-time and part-time students who attend in-person classes or participate in in-person studies, research opportunities or any other on-campus activities.

The university is following guidance from the American College Health Association, which recognizes that “comprehensive COVID-19 vaccination is the most effective way for institutions of higher education to return to a safe, robust, on-campus experience for students in fall semester 2021. Therefore, where state law and available resources allow, ACHA recommends COVID-19 vaccination requirements for all on-campus college and university students for fall semester 2021,” with medical exemptions.

JMU President Jonathan Alger says students must upload their proof of vaccination or exemption form(s) to MyJMUChart by July 8, 2021. Incoming first year students can provide this information through the Immunization Form. Students can learn more about vaccination requirements in the Stop the Spread FAQs.

As mentioned above, exceptions will be accommodated for medical conditions, religious beliefs or in cases where individuals agree in writing to the conditions set forth in an assumption-of-risk exemption. All individuals who do not complete vaccination for any reason must complete an Assumption of Risk form, which defines the mitigation strategies that will be required of students who have not been fully vaccinated.

Alger says they have received reports that a large majority of staff and faculty have been fully vaccinated, and those who have not are strongly encouraged to do so.

As directives and public health guidance emerge, we will continue to adapt. We know that the vaccine requirement is an important step in creating a vibrant and rich campus environment, said Alger.

