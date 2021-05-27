New superintendent of Shenandoah County Public Schools announced

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Melody Sheppard will be the new superintendent of Shenandoah County Public Schools.

The school board announced her appointment on Thursday night.

For eight years, Sheppard served as assistant superintendent for Warren County Public Schools. The school board said she has more than 23 years of experience as a school administrator.

“We are thrilled to welcome Melody Sheppard as our next superintendent of Shenandoah County Public Schools,” said school board chair Cyndy Walsh in a statement. “She is highly qualified and ready to lead our schools into the next chapter.’”

According to the school board: “Ms. Sheppard is working on her doctoral degree in educational leadership through the University of Virginia, with anticipated completion in June 2022. She holds a Master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from George Mason University and a Bachelor’s degree from West Virginia Institute of Technology in business education.”

Sheppard begins on July 1.

She replaces Dr. Mark Johnston who announced he will be retiring this summer.

