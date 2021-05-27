Advertisement

New superintendent of Shenandoah County Public Schools announced

Melody Sheppard will be the new superintendent of Shenandoah County Public Schools.
Melody Sheppard will be the new superintendent of Shenandoah County Public Schools.(Shenandoah County Public Schools)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Melody Sheppard will be the new superintendent of Shenandoah County Public Schools.

The school board announced her appointment on Thursday night.

For eight years, Sheppard served as assistant superintendent for Warren County Public Schools. The school board said she has more than 23 years of experience as a school administrator.

“We are thrilled to welcome Melody Sheppard as our next superintendent of Shenandoah County Public Schools,” said school board chair Cyndy Walsh in a statement. “She is highly qualified and ready to lead our schools into the next chapter.’”

According to the school board: “Ms. Sheppard is working on her doctoral degree in educational leadership through the University of Virginia, with anticipated completion in June 2022. She holds a Master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from George Mason University and a Bachelor’s degree from West Virginia Institute of Technology in business education.”

Sheppard begins on July 1.

She replaces Dr. Mark Johnston who announced he will be retiring this summer.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrisonburg police investigates gunshot wound.
HPD investigates gunshot wound
Virginia State Police says four people were killed, with one seriously injured after a crash on...
VSP: Gunshot heard before deadly I-95 crash in Henrico
The Augusta County Fire Chief said the driver of a tractor-trailer was flown to the hospital...
Tractor-trailer overturns in Augusta County; driver hospitalized
Antwhon Suiter is one of the organizers of the protest.
Community leaders protest at Augusta County Courthouse following officer-involved shootings
Augusta County Sheriff's Office
Augusta County supervisor takes issue over Sheriff’s Facebook post about funding body cameras

Latest News

Valley Dairy Queen owner awarded national title
Valley Dairy Queen owner awarded national title
Prayer vigil to be held for Luray Police Officer still in ICU
Prayer vigil to be held for Luray Police Officer still in ICU
A Dream Come True Playground set to reopen in June
A Dream Come True Playground set to reopen in June
Virginia roads expected to be busy this Memorial Day weekend
Virginia roads expected to be busy this Memorial Day weekend