Severe weather possible Friday

THURSDAY: A bit more refreshing today with a drop in humidity behind a cold front. This evening will be pleasant as temperatures will fall into the 70s, and with the lower humidity, fantastic to spend time outside. Partly cloudy early and then clouds increase overnight. Overnight temperatures will eventually reach the mid to upper 50s with a few spots still around 60, so mild but refreshing.

FRIDAY: A mild start with temperatures starting into the 60s with more clouds for the day. Any sunshine will add fuel for more storms. The more sunshine, the greater the risk of severe weather. Most of the morning should be fairly quiet but a couple of showers or a storm still possible. Then more activity in the afternoon and evening. Warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Waves of rain and storms for the afternoon and early evening. Any storm can be strong to severe. The biggest threat will be damaging winds. However a tornado in any storm would be possible. The time frame of the severe potential is 2-9pm. Remember, severe weather is never a guarantee but we do have the ingredients in place Friday. A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Friday. This is a day you’ll want to stay weather aware and pay attention to the forecast, and any alerts that are issued.

Storms will contain extremely heavy rain. While the rain is beneficial this can lead to localized flooding possibly. Storms will also be capable of hail but the biggest risk is damaging winds.

Storm threats (whsv)

For Friday evening the strongest activity should move east after about 8/9pm. Then we’re still going to see on and off scattered showers through the night. Lows in the mid to upper 50s behind a cold front.

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies for today and cooler. Much more refreshing but as low pressure stays around the region, this will continue with on and off showers for the day. most on the lighter side. Temperatures remaining in the 60s for the day so feeling cool at times. Likely a range in temperatures, cooler north of Rt. 33 with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Slightly higher south, mid 60s possibly upper 60s. Likely cooling off later in the afternoon.

Overnight lows falling into the upper 40s to lower 50s. With a few showers on and off through the night.

Weekend temperatures will be much cooler (WHSV)

SUNDAY: Staying mostly cloudy and cool for the day. A cool morning with temperatures in the 50s and a few spotty showers early. Highs today will be quite cool, upper 50s to low 60s. If this upper level low can move out quicker in the afternoon we may end the day with some peaks of sun. Overnight, we turn cooler. Partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

MEMORIAL DAY: A beautiful day on tap for your holiday today. Refreshingly cool for the morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Lots of sunshine today and very pleasant. Highs in the low to mid 70s. A great day to enjoy outside for your Memorial Day activities! Overnight, we stay mild but comfortable. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Pleasant for the morning as temperatures will rise into the 60s. A mix of sun and clouds today and a bit warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Another beautiful day! Overnight, temperatures will turn mild as lows will reach the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: A beautiful start to the day with temperatures in the 60s early. Partly cloudy skies and a spectacular afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80 once again, so a great day to spend time outside!

