Rockingham County leaders hear proposed guidelines for solar energy in the county

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Since January, a committee has been exploring what solar energy would look like in Rockingham County.

On Wednesday afternoon, the committee made up of seven community members held its first joint work session with the Rockingham County Planning Commission and the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors.

“This is simply a work session to digest the work that the committee has done for the last several months and then for them to determine what the next steps would be,” Rhonda Cooper, Director of Community Development for the county, said.

The committee has been considering different requirements for Ground-Mounted Solar Energy Facilities.

“A lot of considerations were made to try to respect both the people in the community, the tourists, as well as the people who have the land,” Cooper said.

The solar energy could be utilized by the Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative and Dominion Energy along with smaller sites like homes and farms.

You can find more information on the proposals here.

