Advertisement

Rockingham County leaders hear proposed guidelines for solar energy in the county

The committee has been considering different requirements for Ground-Mounted Solar Energy Facilities.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Since January, a committee has been exploring what solar energy would look like in Rockingham County.

On Wednesday afternoon, the committee made up of seven community members held its first joint work session with the Rockingham County Planning Commission and the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors.

“This is simply a work session to digest the work that the committee has done for the last several months and then for them to determine what the next steps would be,” Rhonda Cooper, Director of Community Development for the county, said.

The committee has been considering different requirements for Ground-Mounted Solar Energy Facilities.

“A lot of considerations were made to try to respect both the people in the community, the tourists, as well as the people who have the land,” Cooper said.

The solar energy could be utilized by the Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative and Dominion Energy along with smaller sites like homes and farms.

You can find more information on the proposals here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family's bus which they converted into a mobile home.
Colorado family stuck at Harrisonburg truck stop asking for help
The Augusta County Fire Chief said the driver of a tractor-trailer was flown to the hospital...
Tractor-trailer overturns in Augusta County; driver hospitalized
Harrisonburg police investigates gunshot wound.
HPD investigates gunshot wound
Virginia State Police says four people were killed, with one seriously injured after a crash on...
VSP: Gunshot heard before deadly I-95 crash in Henrico
A Pennsylvania State Patrol officer fired two rounds, killing a 55-year-old suspect during a...
Naked man fatally shot after allegedly trying to sexually assault his wife

Latest News

Community leaders protest at Augusta County Courthouse following officer-involved shootings
Community leaders protest at Augusta County Courthouse following officer-involved shootings
Rockingham County leaders hear proposed guidelines for solar energy in the county
Rockingham County leaders hear proposed guidelines for solar energy in the county
Friday marks perhaps the Commonwealth’s biggest step towards pre-pandemic life in over a year:...
Businesses prepare for COVID restrictions to be lifted on Friday
Virginia Christine Lewis Brown
Alleged vaccine protestor accused of driving through East Tenn. vaccine tent, nearly hitting personnel inside