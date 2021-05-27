Staunton City Council prepares to discuss the public’s participation in meetings

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton City Council is scheduled to meet Thursday evening, and the agenda includes a range of topics including how the public is able to participate in meetings.

After the council ended the Uncodified Emergency Ordinance put in place at the start of the pandemic, the only way the public can speak during meetings is by doing so in person.

“The calling in fell under that, so we are having to review that separately and incorporate the procedures the council follows,” Staunton Mayor Andrea Oakes explained.

The discussion around public participation in Staunton City Council meetings has gone on for months, with some citizens feeling their voices are not heard.

Recently, the city leaders voted not to allow a motion from councilmember Brenda Mead that would bring back remote access but later Thursday, the council will once again revisit the subject.

“What we are trying to do is look at every avenue possible so the citizens can communicate with the city council. We’re trying to make sure that it is streamlined, that it’s efficient but it is also effective to where citizens feel like their message has been heard,” Mayor Oakes added.

In a survey done by the assistant city manager, remote access varies across the Commonwealth, but in the Valley, Harrisonburg and Waynesboro both allow the public to comment remotely.

Mayor Oakes says a vote on the issue is not expected to happen at this week’s meeting, but rather next month.

