Valley Dairy Queen owner awarded national title

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Joel Slocum Sr. is the owner of four Dairy Queen locations in the Valley: Bridgewater, Verona, Elkton, and Stuart’s Draft.

Slocum was recently named the “Miracle Maker” for Dairy Queen Corporation for 2020.

The award is given to one DQ franchisee for outstanding commitment to fundraising for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMNH).

“It’s not for me, it is for the team. My son leads our restaurants and all of our general managers and management team and crew are very passionate about the cause,” Slocum said.

There are over 170 CMN hospitals in North America that perform over 32 million treatments a year.

Slocum said he has had the opportunity to meet some of the children at CMNH.

“What they go through every day, how strong they are, how vibrant they are, it’s unbelievable,” Slocum said.

Every year dairy queen stores fundraise for CMNH on “Miracle Treat Day.” For every “Blizzard” sold, $1 is donated to CMNH.

The next Miracle Treat Day will be October 28th.

