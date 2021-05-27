Advertisement

Virginia flags to fly at half-staff to honor San Jose shooting victims

Governor Ralph Northam has ordered the Commonwealth of Virginia flag to be flown at half-staff.
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Northam has issued an order for US flags and Virginia flags to fly at half-staff through Sunday in honor of the victims of a mass shooting in San Jose, California.

The governor’s order follows a similar proclamation by President Biden.

Here is the text of Northam’s order:

Pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower the United States flag, I do hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia are to be flown at half-staff over the state Capitol and all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia to honor the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated in San José, California, on May 26, 2021.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered until sunset, May 30, 2021.

Ordered on this, 27th day of May, 2021.

Sincerely,

Ralph S. Northam

