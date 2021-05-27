Virginia roads expected to be busy this Memorial Day weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Travel has rebounded following a dip in traffic counts last year as a result in the pandemic.

Once again, Memorial Day weekend is expected to be a busy one for Virginia roads.

VDOT will be lifting most of their work zone restrictions starting Friday at noon through Tuesday at noon to keep traffic moving.

But with so many people expected to be on those roads this weekend, VDOT says to prepare for some congestion, keep speed down and ditch the distractions.

“It can be tempting to try to increase that speed a little bit and really focused on the destination rather than the journey, so we’re just asking folks to make sure they give 100% focus to the task at hand and that is driving,” Spokesperson for VDOT, Ken Slack said.

He adds that it’s also a good idea to check your car’s fluids before you leave to make sure your car doesn’t overheat and leave you stranded on the side of the road.

“Folks have gone through colder months and may not have checked their coolant for awhile, and if there is congestion and if you’re stopped in traffic for any reason, it can be very easy to reheat, especially on warm days,” Slack said.

VDOT’s Safety Service Patrol and interstate monitors will be keeping an eye on traffic to make sure things are running smoothly.

The new Towing and Recovery Incentive Program should help cut down the time drivers sit in traffic, if a crash does happen.

“We have new agreements in place with private towing companies, who have really stepped up their game with the type of equipment and training and safety measure they bring to places,” Slack said.

VDOT has a travel trends map on it website that you can check before heading out to see where traffic has been busiest in previous years.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.