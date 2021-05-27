Wanted: Cheyanne Nicole Kisling

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Cheyanne Nicole Kisling, 25, is wanted by the local police.

Kisling is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department for felony burglary: entering building with intent to commit larceny, and felony grand larceny.

If anyone has information concerning her whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.

