Advertisement

Wanted: Cheyanne Nicole Kisling

Cheyanne Nicole Kisling, 25, is wanted by the local police.
Cheyanne Nicole Kisling, 25, is wanted by the local police.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Cheyanne Nicole Kisling, 25, is wanted by the local police.

Kisling is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department for felony burglary: entering building with intent to commit larceny, and felony grand larceny.

If anyone has information concerning her whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrisonburg police investigates gunshot wound.
HPD investigates gunshot wound
Virginia State Police says four people were killed, with one seriously injured after a crash on...
VSP: Gunshot heard before deadly I-95 crash in Henrico
The Augusta County Fire Chief said the driver of a tractor-trailer was flown to the hospital...
Tractor-trailer overturns in Augusta County; driver hospitalized
Antwhon Suiter is one of the organizers of the protest.
Community leaders protest at Augusta County Courthouse following officer-involved shootings
Dispatchers say Emmalina Hinerman, 3, was abducted by her grandmother, Rose Glaspell, from...
Amber Alert canceled for missing 3-year-old girl and her grandmother

Latest News

Megan Paris
Woman indicted for first-degree murder in toddler death case
Police say a man accused of holding another man in a dog cage against his will has been...
Police: Man beaten, kept in dog cage in West Virginia home
Grant County man sentenced for firearms charge
Grant County man sentenced for firearms charge
Virginia’s recidivism rate is second lowest in the U.S.