Warner & Kaine Announce More Than $8.8 Million in Federal Funding to Support COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts

U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced $8,899,215.83 in federal funding from the...
U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced $8,899,215.83 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency to support Virginia Department of Emergency Management COVID-19 vaccination efforts.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHSV) - U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) announced $8,899,215.83 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to support Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) COVID-19 vaccination efforts, according to a press release Thursday.

“We are glad to announce this funding to support Virginia Department of Emergency Management’s vaccination efforts,” said the Senators. “With half of the U.S. adult population now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, now is not the time to slow down. We remain committed to expanding Virginia’s vaccination capacity so that all eligible workers and residents can get their shots as soon as possible.”

Warner and Kaine say they strongly supported the recent passage of the American Rescue Plan, which included $7.5 billion in funding for the CDC and public health departments to expand vaccine distribution and administration.

