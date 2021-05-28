BRAFB providing healthy foods for patients with diabetes in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Eating health food is very important for people living with diabetes. That’s why the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is partnering with Augusta Health to create an on-site pantry for those in need of food assistance.

The goal of this food pharmacy program is to provide healthy fresh produce and canned goods to people at Augusta Health’s Center for Diabetes & Endocrinology.

“Nutrition plays a key role in their diabetes management and making sure their A1C stay down and that their blood sugars stay in control,” Abby Milham, community health worker at Augusta Health, said. “It makes a huge difference to get these fresh vegetables in their diet.”

So far, the program has helped more than 65 patients.

“We really feel like the partnership with Augusta Health and other food pharmacy partners allows us to do that in a way that we can’t do ourselves because we recognize that not everybody is able to physically access a food pantry or the other food resources that are available,” BRAFB Programs Manager Maria Bowman said.

