Chicago beaches close due to high waves

CHICAGO, Il. (WLS) - Chicagoans hoping to cool off in Lake Michigan are out of luck.

The surf looking very rough on the lake. 11 foot waves were enough for city officials to close beaches to swimmers.

Dangerous swimming conditions will persist on Lake Michigan beaches into the holiday weekend due to high waves and cold water temperatures. You are advised to stay out of the water if visiting the beach. pic.twitter.com/fLv4ztmivt — NWS Northern Indiana (@NWSIWX) May 28, 2021

That’s especially disappointing since Friday was supposed to mark the first time those beaches have been open since September 2019. They never opened for the summer season in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic.

The ducks don’t seem to care about the waves on Lake Michigan though pic.twitter.com/on5YIHnBr4 — Jeff Terry (@nuclear94) May 27, 2021

