Chicago beaches close due to high waves
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO, Il. (WLS) - Chicagoans hoping to cool off in Lake Michigan are out of luck.
The surf looking very rough on the lake. 11 foot waves were enough for city officials to close beaches to swimmers.
That’s especially disappointing since Friday was supposed to mark the first time those beaches have been open since September 2019. They never opened for the summer season in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic.
