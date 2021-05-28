Cub Run Elementary hosts Cubs Camp Nature: S’more Fun Outside

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Cub Run Elementary in Rockingham County has hosted Cub Camp Nature “Its Smore Fun Outside” all week long, allowing students to participate in numerous outdoor activities and programs.

“The goal is just for them to experience that joy of being outside and being in nature and relating to each other, something that they have not had so much,” school counselor Tamara Kratz explained.

Each day students played outside at different sites at the school during their special periods. From making smores to singing campfire songs, the students all have their favorite part of the week.

“We got Wednesday off and that we haven’t learned that much this week,” said one student.

“On Tuesday we got to play with a lot of stuff and we’re making s’mores and we still have one more day,” said another.

“And we have PE today.”

“And we get to ride bikes today.”

Each activity is meant to develop the student’s imagination and social connections.

“The more that our children and families can connect with nature, the more resiliency they can experience as they are going through all these hardships and resiliency is really the opportunity to bounce back from,” Kratz added.

There was something for everyone to enjoy, from the teachers to the students learning virtually at home.

“It makes my heart feel warm and good it’s fun to hear their laughter tit’s fun to hear their creations and watch their creativity it doesn’t matter if they are little guys or they are the older groups they still get excited in their sense of wonder and awe,” Kratz said.

Cub Run partnered with Wildrock for some of the activities. Find more information about Wildrock by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.