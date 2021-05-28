Strong to severe storms Friday

FRIDAY: Temperatures stay in the 70s for the rest of the afternoon. We will see a few waves of rain and storms going into the early evening. Any storm can be strong to severe. The biggest threat will be damaging winds. However a tornado in any storm would be possible. This is through abou t8/9pm tonight.

Remember, severe weather is never a guarantee but we do have the ingredients in place Friday. A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Friday. This is a day you’ll want to stay weather aware and pay attention to the forecast, and any alerts that are issued. You can get the very latest on any alert on your WHSV Weather App, so download it now for free!

Storms will contain extremely heavy rain. While the rain is beneficial this can lead to localized flooding possibly. Storms will also be capable of hail but the biggest risk is damaging winds.

Storm threats (whsv)

For Friday evening the strongest activity should move east after about 8/9pm. Then we’re still going to see on and off scattered showers through the night, even a thunderstorm possible but not severe. Lows in the mid to upper 50s behind a cold front.

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies for today and cooler. Much more refreshing but as low pressure stays around the region, this will continue with on and off showers for the day. Temperatures remaining in the 60s for the day so feeling cool at times. Likely a range in temperatures, cooler north of Rt. 33 with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Slightly higher south, more low to mid 60s.. Likely cooling off later in the afternoon.

Overnight lows falling into the upper 40s to lower 50s. With a few showers on and off through the night.

Weekend temperatures will be much cooler (WHSV)

SUNDAY: Staying mostly cloudy and cool for the day. A cool morning with temperatures in the 50s and a few spotty showers early. Highs today will be quite cool, upper 50s to low 60s. If this upper level low can move out quicker in the afternoon we may end the day with some peeks of sun. Overnight, we turn cooler. Partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

MEMORIAL DAY: A beautiful day on tap for your holiday today. Refreshingly cool for the morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Lots of sunshine today and very pleasant. Highs in the low to mid 70s. A great day to enjoy outside for your Memorial Day activities! Overnight, we stay mild but comfortable. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Pleasant for the morning as temperatures will rise into the 60s. A mix of sun and clouds today and a bit warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Another beautiful day! Overnight, temperatures will turn mild as lows will reach the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: A beautiful start to the day with temperatures in the 60s early. Mostly cloudy skies and a spectacular afternoon. Now, we are tracking a system that could track close to our area during the day Wednesday into Thursday, but keeping us dry for now. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s once again. Overnight staying mild with lows in the upper 50s to near 60.

THURSDAY: Mild to start the day with temperatures in the 60s. Mainly cloudy today as we continue to monitor a nearby system that could bring some rain and storms again for the end of the week. Warm with highs in the low to mid 80s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.