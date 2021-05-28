Goldfish Swim School teaches swim safety ahead of pools reopening

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - As more pools will be opening during Memorial Day weekend, experts want to make sure children are safe getting in the water.

“We try to get those safety skills first thing as they come in,” explained Kaileigh Robertson, manager on duty of Goldfish Swim School West End. “We are teaching fin, fin, belly, flipper, getting their [elbows] onto the pool deck, pulling their belly up and pulling themselves up and safely climb out of the pool. We are teaching jump in, turn over, we are teaching laying on their back and getting comfortable with ear pressure and the water.”

Goldfish Swim School students can start at 4 months old, and lessons are typically for 30 minutes once per week.

[ LEARN MORE: GOLDFISH SWIM SCHOOL WEST END ]

“We see that progression within 4-8 weeks,” said Robertson.

With drowning being a lead cause of death in children under the age of four, Goldfish Swim School works to make sure students have basic life-saving skills. They incorporate, games and songs into their swim lessons to help build confidence and awareness in the water. They also encourage students to wear brightly colored swimsuits at Goldfish and when students are in the community.

“We try to keep everything as bright as possible, we want to see your kid from across the way, 25 meters down. Anything that is color-coordinated with the water puts our kids at risk for even the lifeguard not being able to see them in the water,” said Robertson.

Robertson says the top three skills that are important for students to learn:

Back float

Treading water

Safely get to the side of the pool to climb out of the water

“It’s never too early to start, it’s never too late to start - any lessons are better than none,” said parent Erin Smith. “We have been coming to Goldfish every week for 30 minutes since the opening in 2018.”

Smith’s three sons have and continue to take lessons. Her 5-year-old was about 1-year-old when he started lessons. Smith says it helps put her at ease when they go to the community pool.

“I know if I am at the pool by myself with three of them, I know what skills he has, I know he can make it to the other side of the pool, he can tread water for a minute, he can safely get to the bottom and get back up,” she said.

She suggests other parents take advantage of swim lessons throughout the year if they are able to.

“It is important to think about it even in winter. You don’t want to wait and cram it in right before the pool opens, but to have that baseline water safety and those skills all year round is equally or more important,” she said.

