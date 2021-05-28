HPD announces Kelley Warner as Chief of Police

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Meet Kelley Warner, Harrisonburg Police Department’s new Chief of Police.

According to a Friday press release, Warner has 32 years of police and leadership experience, extensive training, a bachelor’s and master’s in criminal justice, a stint at the FBI National Academy, and so much more under her belt.

“I am excited to work with such a great group of individuals, where we can learn from each other and together take HPD even further,” Warner said. “I’ve spoken to police professionals from around the Commonwealth, and the Harrisonburg Police Department has an excellent reputation.”

City Manager Eric Campbell says Warner was chosen for her extensive leadership, education experiences and her dedication to policing values cherished by HPD.

“The chief of police of the Harrisonburg Police Department isn’t solely a law enforcement officer – they must be able to inspire, to mentor, to serve as a community leader and be looked up to as a role model all at the same time,” Campbell said. “Chief Warner checks all those boxes, and so much more. After asking our HPD officers and community members what they envision the traits and values of the next leader of our police department to be, I know Kelley Warner embodies all of those.”

City spokesperson Michael Parks says Warner is eager to learn more about the department and what she can do to support officers and the Harrisonburg community.

She’s already excited about the progressive nature of HPD, its state accreditation, and its commitment to community outreach and programming.

“I really need to focus in my first few months on getting to know the department and the proud men and women who serve the City,” she said. “And I need to listen. I have a bit of a learning curve ahead of me, so I will be spending a lot of time not only getting to know HPD and City employees but also getting to know community members and the vital organizations that make this town tick.”

Warner is currently the Deputy Chief of Police for the Abington Township Police Department, and will start as chief in the Friendly City this summer.

