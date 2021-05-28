Advertisement

Luray community and law enforcement pray for Det. McClelland’s recovery

By Cayley Urenko
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Dozens came to Ruffner Plaza to bow their heads and pray for Detective Ronald McClelland of the Luray Police Department.

McClelland was injured during a wellness check at a home on April 28 and has been in the ICU at the UVA Medical Center since due to ongoing complications. He fell eight feet through a hole in the floor on the first level of a home to the basement

“I am so thankful that we still live in a community and area that we come together. We bear one another’s burdens. When one grieves, the other grieves,” Doug Gochenour, the Chaplain of the Stanley Police Department said during Thursday’s vigil. “When one rejoices, the other rejoices and tonight we’re bearing one another’s burdens and we’re standing together.”

One of McClelland’s daughters said there may be a long road ahead and asked for continuous prayers for her father.

“Ask for prayers of healing and strength for my dad, for our dad,” Becky Stickley said. “Prayers for the medical team, for wisdom. They have been so amazing through all of this and also just prayers of perseverance for our family, my dad’s friends, and his colleagues that are going through this with us.”

McClelland has worked in law enforcement for nearly 40 years. He joined the Luray Police Department in 2008 and previously served the Prince William County Police Department for 26 years.

Luray Police Chief Bow Cook told WHSV he has not been able to speak with McClelland since the accident, but the detective’s absence is a “big loss to the department.”

