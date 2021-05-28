Advertisement

Nelson 151 businesses looking forward to a busy weekend

Owner of Silverback Distillery, Denver Riggleman
Owner of Silverback Distillery, Denver Riggleman
By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Businesses on the “Nelson 151″ Route are getting back on track this Memorial Day weekend as Virginia eases all coronavirus-related distancing and capacity limits.

“Being able to see people’s smiling faces when they’re sipping a cocktail, I don’t know if there’s anything better,” Silverback Distillery Owner Denver Riggleman said. ”You don’t have to wear a mask now as long as you’re vaccinated. We ask if you’re not vaccinated to wear a mask. Social distancing is almost a thing of the past, but we want to respect people.”

Getting to this reopening stage at this bourbon hotspot hasn’t been easy: “The biggest challenge for us was having a business that could succeed and keep all the employees during such a rough time, but we got through that, learned a lot, and spent a lot of money on expansion and now I think it’s actually going to pay off,” Riggleman said.

Down the road at Brewing Tree Beer Company, the staff is feeling fortunate to be open.

“We had to furlough our entire staff, it was just my wife Gina and I,” owner and brewmaster Mark Thompson said.

Thompson says he brought his staff back, and that he plans to serve suds all summer long.

“We’re just super excited to offer our little take on what others do as well here on the corridor,” he said.

Despite the rain in the forecast, both businesses say they’re expecting packed houses this weekend and they can’t wait for it.

