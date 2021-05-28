Search resumes for girl swept by creek in Missouri

Neosho, MO (KOAM) - Crews in Newton County, Missouri south of Joplin resumed their search Thursday for a 12-year-old girl who was swept away in Shoal Creek Wednesday afternoon.

Officers said a strong current pulled 12-year-old Kaylin Brown into the water at fishing spot.

They said 34-year-old Trevor Hicks tried to rescue her and was also pulled into the water. Rescue crews were able to pull Hicks from the water and resuscitate him. He was taken to a local hospital and last reported in critical condition.

Kaylin however, was not found, and the rescue was called off.

More pictures of flooding in Joplin Missouri on Rangeline pic.twitter.com/xGKC102IL4 — Michelle (@Michell19347873) May 27, 2021

Thursday morning, rescue units from more than five agencies showed up to continue the search for the girl by water and with drones.

Serious flood situation may be developing for #Joplin and Newton + Jasper Co. #Missouri.



More than 4” have already fallen and with heavy rains moving (ENE) toward the city, serious flooding may result. #MOwx pic.twitter.com/CnfiSw0p6L — Mike Smith (@USWeatherExpert) May 27, 2021

The search was halted Thursday at noon as heavy rain caused the creek level to rise.

Major flooding occurring in SW Missouri due to training thunderstorms. Turn around, Don’t Drown!!! #mowx pic.twitter.com/GOW7L2hsP8 — Mαttheω (@MatthewDaviesWX) May 27, 2021

