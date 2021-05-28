Search resumes for girl swept by creek in Missouri
Neosho, MO (KOAM) - Crews in Newton County, Missouri south of Joplin resumed their search Thursday for a 12-year-old girl who was swept away in Shoal Creek Wednesday afternoon.
Officers said a strong current pulled 12-year-old Kaylin Brown into the water at fishing spot.
They said 34-year-old Trevor Hicks tried to rescue her and was also pulled into the water. Rescue crews were able to pull Hicks from the water and resuscitate him. He was taken to a local hospital and last reported in critical condition.
Kaylin however, was not found, and the rescue was called off.
Thursday morning, rescue units from more than five agencies showed up to continue the search for the girl by water and with drones.
The search was halted Thursday at noon as heavy rain caused the creek level to rise.
