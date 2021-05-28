Staunton City Schools get ready for summer school program

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Around the Valley, students and teachers are gearing up for summer school.

Administrators say this program is something that has become especially important following a year virtual and hybrid learning.

“We all lost a lot of direct instructional time with students,” Stephanie Haskins, Executive Director of Instruction for Staunton City Schools said. “We really had to focus in on some key standards. Really trying to figure out, what are the things we want to emphasize the most to make the highest level of impact.”

The Staunton City Schools summer program typically has around 100 students participate, but this year, they have invited over 500 students for about four weeks of instruction.

The summer school program will start on June 7 and run through July 2.

“Having that intensive four-week program will really allow us to focus in on some key standards and some key focus areas, and by having those students in person, in our schools, teachers are really able to provide that direct instruction,” Haskins said.

The main goal for this year’s program for schools across the region is to re-engage students.

“We have different themes and focus areas that we’ve tried to incorporate to really make it an exciting experience for students while also being very focused on learning,” Haskins said.

And some teachers attended a reading training this week to learn new strategies that will help them teach efficiently and maximize the time they are getting with students grades K-2.

“Teachers this week are learning specific strategies to really understand themselves, the different patterns of words, the different patterns of sounds and how words come together,” Haskins explained. “By providing some key reasons and understanding, they are able to then make that process much more efficient for students.”

Staunton City Schools is also partnering with the Staunton-Augusta YMCA. Elementary level students will have instruction Monday through Friday, with enrichment from the YMCA in the afternoons and on Friday.

Middle and high school students will have instruction Monday through Thursday.

