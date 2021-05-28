Warm and quieter through mid-week

MEMORIAL DAY: A mild evening with temperatures in the 60s. Any outdoor plans will be uninterrupted, as we’ll continue our mostly clear skies. We’ll see a few more clouds as we go overnight, but overall a crisp and cool night with temperatures falling into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

TUESDAY: Pleasant for the morning as temperatures will eventually rise into the 60s. Partly to mostly cloudy today and continuing to get a bit warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, and with humidity levels still quite low, this will make for another spectacular day to spend some time outside.

A nice evening with temperatures in the 70s under mostly cloudy skies. We’ll keep more clouds around overnight, which will help to keep temperatures elevated. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: We continue a stretch of beautiful mornings as we begin the day with temperatures in the 60s. More clouds than sun today as our next system begins to get close to the region. This could bring an isolated storm during the day. Staying warm for the afternoon as highs will again reach the upper 70s to near 80.

Mostly cloudy for the evening with temperatures in the 70s. Cloudy overnight with an isolated shower possible. Overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

A weakening cold front will push some leftover moisture into the area late this week (WHSV)

THURSDAY: The morning will begin mild as we’ll be generally cloudy and temperatures will rise through the 60s. Our next system will approach from the west today. For now, any moisture likely holding off until the afternoon, but we’ll continue to monitor the timing. A cold front will be tracking across the country, but by the time it reaches our area, the actual front will be falling apart. We will see the leftover moisture move through in the afternoon. With high pressure off the east coast, warmth and moisture will feed into this system, giving us scattered showers and thunderstorms. Overnight, a few showers sticking around, but with the loss of energy from the sun, likely losing much of its punch. Low temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: A pleasant start to the day with temperatures in the 60s. Things will still be a bit unsettled today, as we’ll see a few showers and storms around, but not as numerous as what we saw on Thursday. Otherwise, more clouds than sun for the day with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Overnight lows in the low 60s.

SATURDAY: Mild for the morning. Temperatures quickly rising into the 70s during the morning. A nice day with mostly sunny skies and a beautiful afternoon. With high pressure still off the coast, we’ll keep an isolated storm chance around for the afternoon, as we are now in a very typical summer-like pattern. Very warm today with highs in the mid 80s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Mild again. Morning temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. Mostly sunny today and very warm. Highs in the mid 80s again. An isolated storm for the afternoon, but otherwise a very enjoyable day to be outdoors. Overnight lows in the mid 60s.

